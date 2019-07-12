Menu
Login
The winning snap ofMorgan Scott's Special Effects piece
The winning snap ofMorgan Scott's Special Effects piece Monique Vecchio
News

Body of work in Cooroy is worthy of prizes

12th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

A GHOSTLY image of other worldly body art has captured one of the top prizes for Cooroy's surreality stripped back festival

The 2019 Australian Body Art Festival has been captured in all its colour, creativity and amazing art by a dozen photographers competing to get the best shots in the photographic competition.

This year two local photographers took the winning shots in the two competition categories.

Monique Vecchio from Cooroy won the digital art category sponsored by Gelignite Jacks with a photo of first-time body art entrant Morgan Scott's Special Effects piece edited onto a ghostly forest background.

"The theme of Other Worlds this year produced some truly spectacular living artworks and the photographers have captured some beautiful photos. With photographers coming from all over Australia it was great to see that two local photographers took out the prizes,” she said. This festival is run by the volunteers at Cooroy Chamber of Commerce. Sponsors include Eumundi & District Historical Association, Tourism Noosa, Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank and the Sunshine Coast Daily. The 2019 event was also funded by the the Building Better Regions Fund and through Tourism and Events Queensland's Destination Events Program.

Visit: www.australianbody

art.com.au.

Noosa News

Top Stories

    Climate emergency declared in Noosa

    Climate emergency declared in Noosa

    News Noosa set to declare climate emergency by next week

    Noosa turns on a sunny show for winter crowds

    Noosa turns on a sunny show for winter crowds

    News Holiday crowds fill Noosa's main beach as winter sun shines

    Blown away with Noosa's fungi 'fantastic'

    Blown away with Noosa's fungi 'fantastic'

    News Growing wonders of Noosa nature