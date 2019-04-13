Body of work is wildly impressive in Cooroy

THE official word on the street is that this year's Australian Body Art Festival in Cooroy was in the stratosphere.

Sixty competitors from across the nation embraced this year's theme of 'Other Worlds' and put on a colourful show for close to 10,000 spectators in Cooroy at the weekend.

"We are overjoyed with the success. It was the biggest and best yet, with something happening at any time in every corner of the festival ,” event manager Danielle Taylor said.

"The artists were under pressure to create their masterpieces within the defined time limits of the competitions, yet all had smiles on their faces and said they really enjoyed themselves.

"We are very proud of the wonderful community of volunteers and sponsors that support this event.”

The prizewinners were:

Brush and Sponge Body Art - winner and People's Choice Kristy O'Neil, Adelaide, SA.

Airbrush Body Art - winner Ryan Cribbin, Katoomba, NSW.

Special Effects - Body Art winner Gina Nomachi, Brunswick, Vic.

Face Painting winner Yenni Redding, Darwin, NT.

Wearable Art (fabulous fashion made from recycled treasures) - winner Larisa Salton, Nambour, Qld.

Runner-up and People's Choice: Belinda Kuhlewein, Wamuran, Qld.

Highly Commended - Lorien Dalcastello, Cedar Pocket, Qld.

Best Model - Saturday

Eryn Smith, Sunday Simon Lyell, both from Brisbane.