Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A body has been pulled from the charred rubble of a furniture factory which caught alight on Thursday afternoon.
A body has been pulled from the charred rubble of a furniture factory which caught alight on Thursday afternoon.
News

Body pulled from furniture factory rubble after fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
14th Mar 2020 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A body has been pulled from the charred rubble of a furniture factory which caught alight in Sydney's west on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators found the human remains at Fairfield East on Friday afternoon.

The area was quickly shielded by a Fire and Rescue tent and detectives arrived at the scene before the body was removed by ambulance special operatives.

The body has yet to be formally identified.

Smoke billowing from the factory.
Smoke billowing from the factory.

The furniture factory, PYS Furniture, went up in flames just before 4pm on Thursday, engulfing the business and several cars onsite while threatening neighbouring factories. Fairfield St at Woodville Rd was closed to traffic in both directions as Fire & Rescue deployed over 25 fire trucks to contain the blaze, which was extinguished overnight.

It was initially reported no one had been injured after police evacuated surrounding factories as the blaze intensified.

It comes as police confirmed a 61-year-old man is unaccounted for following the factory fire, and were unable to search the scene for the man until Fire and Rescue NSW deemed the site safe. He is believed to be an employee of the business which was destroyed.

 

 

An employee was missing in the blaze.
An employee was missing in the blaze.
death editors picks fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        premium_icon Why more needs to be done to stop Teewah’s litter bugs

        Environment ‘It’s sad because the minority are going to destroy it for the majority’: Locals are fed up with Teewah Beach litter and want more done to stop the problem.

        Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        premium_icon Crews sent home to ward off coronavirus

        News Coast Guard Noosa are on alert from invisible viral threat with volunteers ordered...

        Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        premium_icon Recontesting councillors a ‘no show’ at election forum

        Council News Why all but one current Noosa Councillor skipped out on the latest election forum...

        ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        premium_icon ‘Don’t throw me out’: Waste warrior councillor says

        News Why this anti-waste campaigner wants voters to ‘recycle’ him to Noosa Council.