Menu
Login
The exact cause of death remains unclear. Picture: Channel 9
The exact cause of death remains unclear. Picture: Channel 9
News

Body washes up on Aussie beach

11th Oct 2018 12:08 PM

A BODY has been found washed up on a beach in Melbourne's southeast this morning.

Detectives have now begun a major investigation after the horrific discovery near Beach Rd in Parkdale, 23km southeast of the city.

The person is yet to be formally identified. Picture: Channel 9
The person is yet to be formally identified. Picture: Channel 9


When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the body - understood to be a man's - on the beach foreshore shortly before 10am.

Pictures from the beach show more than a dozen detectives and police officers cordoning off the area and assembling a tent to shield the body.

Officers can also be seen taking pictures of a single pair of shoes in the sand.

The exact cause of death remains unclear and the person is yet to be formally identified.

More to come …

body crime editors picks mlebourne

Top Stories

    SEVERE STORM: Possible tennis-ball sized hail near Noosa

    SEVERE STORM: Possible tennis-ball sized hail near Noosa

    Breaking Rain, hail and strong winds headed our way again

    • 11th Oct 2018 1:41 PM
    Ticket sales up for Noosa film festival

    Ticket sales up for Noosa film festival

    News Big line-up of films for NIFF

    • 11th Oct 2018 12:00 PM
    Go on - scare them crows

    Go on - scare them crows

    News School vies for the big prize

    Fundraiser drought concert for outback QLD town

    Fundraiser drought concert for outback QLD town

    News Local Lions Club will hold a concert this Sunday for drought relief

    Local Partners