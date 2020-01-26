Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Gruesome discovery as body found on beach

Matt Deans
by
26th Jan 2020 6:30 PM | Updated: 27th Jan 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after an unidentified body was located on a Coffs Coast beach.

The body was found on the shoreline at Safety Beach, just north of the Darkum Creek inlet, on Sunday around noon, police said.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District attended and the body was retrieved with the assistance of the State Emergency Service.

The body was unable to be identified and was taken for forensic examination, police said.

The gruesome discovery comes almost a week after a massive search effort was mounted to find a 22-year-old backpacker, who disappeared after getting into trouble in the surf on Mullaway Beach last Monday night. 

There was no sign of the missing tourist after three days of aerial and on water searches.

There has also been no sign of two fishermen, who went missing at sea, in a fishing boat off the Coffs Coast earlier this month.  

Inquiries have commenced to confirm who the person is and the circumstances surrounding their death, police said.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
body found coffs coast editors picks forensic services sandy beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Storm warnings have been issued for large tracts of Queensland, from the northwest to the centre and south of the state.

        BEACH INVASION: Thousands line up for Straya Day weekend

        premium_icon BEACH INVASION: Thousands line up for Straya Day weekend

        Lifestyle Campers face huge wait to get across to Rainbow Beach

        Learn ‘best’ self defence skills for life

        Learn ‘best’ self defence skills for life

        News ‘I teach a skill set that is based on Army Unarmed Combat that train intuitive...

        Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        premium_icon Full list: $23b in state road upgrades for 2020

        News See the full list of state road upgrades for this year