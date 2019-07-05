Menu
BOIL YOUR WATER: Warning for Cherbourg residents from council.
Health

Boil water before drinking! Alert issued for Burnett town

Claudia Williams
by
5th Jul 2019 8:01 AM

CHERBOURG residents are advised to boil their tap water before drinking it until further notice.

In a statement the Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council said the advice was issued following increased turbidity in the town water supply and applied to all residents in town.

Residents should boil water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing and preparing food or drinks, preparing baby formula, making ice and bathing infants.

While tap water can be used for flushing toilets, shower and baths, washing dishes and washing clothes.

The council is working closely with Queensland Health to resolve the situation.

The boil water alert will stay in effect until the council and Queensland Health are confident there is no longer a public health concern.

Drinking unboiled drinking water could lead to illness especially for children and elderly.

Cherbourg residents who are concerned about their health should call 13 43 84, their doctor or the local hospital.

South Burnett

