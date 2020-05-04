Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

'Bold' easing of restrictions coming

by Alex Turner-Cohen
4th May 2020 8:21 AM

 

Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy announced yesterday that it may be time to ease coronavirus restrictions in stages, in a move he dubbed "bold".

But there's a catch - he wants physical distancing to be maintained.

A National Cabinet to be held this Friday will assess whether it's plausible to begin easing some coronavirus restrictions.

Professor Murphy encouraged Australians to continue downloading the COVIDSafe coronavirus tracing app, as it would give leaders the ability to be more "bold" in easing restrictions.

 

Brendan Murphy has said a “bold” easing of restrictions might soon be underway. Picture: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images
Brendan Murphy has said a “bold” easing of restrictions might soon be underway. Picture: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

The COVIDSafe App will play a large part in determining when and how restrictions will be eased, according to Professor Murphy.

So far, about a quarter of adults with a smartphone have downloaded the COVIDSafe App.

Professor Murphy wants that number to be higher before Australia starts staggering the easing of coronavirus-imposed restrictions.

 

coronaviruspromo
Millions of Aussies have downloaded the app. But millions more need to get on board before restrictions will be lifted.
Millions of Aussies have downloaded the app. But millions more need to get on board before restrictions will be lifted.

"The more we have signed up, the more confidence I'll be able to give the National Cabinet that they can make a decision [on restrictions]," Professor Murphy said.

"The more confidence they can have, the more bold they might be."

A previous National Cabinet meeting decided Australia would need to pass three tests before restrictions could be eased.

Those conditions include greater testing for the virus, greater contact tracing and the ability for the healthcare sector to contain a surge in cases.

HOW RESTRICTIONS WILL BE EASED

Professor Murphy gave a detailed plan on how restrictions will be eased, explaining Australia would take a staggered approach.

"This virus is still in our community, it's still with us, we are … in a much better position than just about any other country in the world, but we have to be careful as we chart the next couple of months," Professor Murphy said.

Brendan Murphy doesn’t want Australia to experience a second wave like Singapore and China. Picture: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images
Brendan Murphy doesn’t want Australia to experience a second wave like Singapore and China. Picture: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

Restrictions will most likely be eased in stages, to avoid the second wave of infections other countries have experienced because they eased the rules too quickly.

He said each stage would be reviewed for a number of weeks before a decision was made on whether to relax lockdown measures further.

The ultimate aim is to the reopen gyms, entertainment facilities and dining in at cafes and restaurants.

The reopening of university campuses will also be considered.

However, he emphasised that social distancing would have to be maintained for some time after other restrictions were lifted.

Originally published as 'Bold' easing of restrictions coming

More Stories

Show More
brendan murphy coronavirus editors picks restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      How to Lette loose

      How to Lette loose
      • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

      Top Stories

        Behind closed doors: Council discuss Noosa Civic subdivision

        premium_icon Behind closed doors: Council discuss Noosa Civic subdivision

        News Council decided to discuss its legal ramifications fighting a Noosa Civic development appeal without the camera rolling for public viewing.

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet

        Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        premium_icon Only one Coast resident left in coronavirus recovery

        News One active Covid-19 case left on the Sunshine Coast

        COOL CHANGE: Noosa wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning

        premium_icon COOL CHANGE: Noosa wakes up to a chilly Sunday morning

        News The start of May has brought with it a crispy drop in the temperatures across the...