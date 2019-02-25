Bold mould for women as Cherry's art chooses to stay abreast

IT'S not your usual plaster mould but artist Cherry Logar found inspiration to create her new body of work that is a homage to womanhood.

The artist, whose works explore sexuality and ideas of love in the future, used her children's Duplo set to cast her plaster, breast-like moulds.

A cottle (its official term) is typically a custom-cut wooden object, designed to hold plaster as it dries into a specific shape.

"I just grabbed the nearest thing as quickly as possible,” Ms Logar said.

"I feel like I couldn't have made this better using a table saw - not yet anyway.”

The final work, an iridescent installation under black lighting, is destined for all-female exhibition Illuminate, which has just opened at Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre.

Illuminate is a collaboration between not-for-profit advocacy group Women Initiating New Directions Org and BFAC to run in line with International Women's Day.

BFAC co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said the exhibition was a multi-media insight into the diverse practices of the region's female creatives.

Ms Logar's Duplo cottle, she said, was a fantastic insight into artists wearing more than one hat in their lives.

"Cherry using her kids' Duplo to make her work, which is quite sensual, really shows some of the best parts of being a woman,” Ms Sharples said.

"It's interesting to reflect on the connection in this work, which teeters between functional and sexual, and was created out of functional objects in her everyday life.”

Illuminate will show the works of close to 40 artists from Noosa, the Sunshine Coast, Gympie until April 2.

The official opening was last Sunday.

Visit www.butterfactory artscentre.com.au.