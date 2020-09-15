Bold new look for family favourite

Best-selling family car breaks into new territory with a risky design that’s a departure from the conservative shapes of its main rivals.

Hyundai has rolled the dice with its next-generation Tucson, adopting a revolutionary new look for the popular SUV.

Following the likes of Lexus' UX crossover and Toyota's C-HR, the new Tucson adopts a bold geometric look representing a big departure from its conservatively-styled predecessor.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson represents a bold departure from the current model.

With a front end similar to the Mercedes-Benz EQC electric car and a side profile echoing Lamborghini's Urus super-SUV, the Tucson is anything but boring.

Origami-like creased side panels join a prominent grille treatment integrated with new LED headlamps.

Designer SangYup Lee said the Tucson's design was deliberately edgy.

"We want Hyundai to be a more audacious, daring brand," he said.

"This segment is overcrowded … I'd rather make a strong statement."

Hyundai designers say a car that looks handsome today will be forgettable tomorrow.

Lee likens rival machines to Swiss Army knives - cars that try to offer a broad array of features without performing any one function particularly well.

The designer says playing it safe was not an option.

"If you do that, in the beginning its OK [but] I don't believe its going to be a success at the end of the life cycle."

The Tucson’s tech-focused cabin includes wireless smartphone connectivity.

Hyundai says the Tucson's cabin is longer and wider than before, giving passengers more room.

Key tech includes dual 10.25-inch touchscreen displays and mood lighting in a choice of 64 colours with 10 levels of brightness.

Australian customers get a long-wheelbase version, with other specs to be determined.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity joins a new Bose stereo and improved connectivity, including the ability to use your phone as the car's key.

A comprehensive array of driver aids includes active cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

Power will come from what Hyundai describes as new-generation engines based on the current Australian range.

Set to go on sale in the first half of 2021, the Tucson joins an increasingly fresh Hyundai range.

A new N-Line model will add a dash of sporting appeal, and a full-fat Tucson N is a possibility, joining a high-performance version of the Kona SUV in showrooms.

Hyundai says hybrid power is a possibility for Australia, though it has not confirmed exactly whether that will take the form of mild hybrid or more advanced plug-in hybrid tech.

The new Tucson arrives in Australia in the first half of 2021.

Originally published as Bold new look for family favourite