Bolton cautious over vote count

WITH no central tally room in the area, Noosa election candidates chose their own venues to gather with their supporters and watch the results come in.

Independent candidate Sandy Bolton's venue was Zabe's Cafe in Tewantin's main street, where her large entourage of booth workers slowly arrived from outlying booths, while the LNP's Glen Elmes chose the nearby Noosa Pirates clubhouse on Tewantin's Butler St.

Labor's Mark Denham joined with his supporters at the Villa Noosa Hotel, while the Greens met up with their candidate Phillip Jenkins at the Bicentennial Centre at Sunshine Beach.

The mood was cautious but increasingly jovial at Zabe's, as booth after booth returned figures showing modest-to-healthy leading figures for Ms Bolton.

Over at the Pirates clubhouse, things were a little more sombre, as the realisation that Mr Elmes' 12 years of reign was likely coming to an end.

And while there was initial frustration at Zabe's over the ABC's coverage involving the Electoral Commission's bizarre decision to notionally apply the two party-preferred vote to Mr Elmes and Mr Denham, it provided some tongue-in-cheek joy at the Pirates, with Mr Elmes quipping "at least the ABC has me ahead”, and he would "increase their funding from eight to 10 cents a day” as a result.

Ms Bolton, while celebrating each booth victory, remained tight-lipped about any declaration, as she knew there were many more votes to count, and with Mr Elmes favoured in postal votes, even though many of her strategic assistants were saying he couldn't win from this position.

Ms Bolton secured 8653 (32.06 per cent) first preference votes ahead of Mr Elmes on 8051 votes (29.83 per cent) followed by Labor's Mark Denham with 3230 (11.97 per cent) only just edging out One Nation's Eve Whiteside with 3156 (11.69 per cent).

The Greens had been tipped to win before internal division saw a candidate depart with no time for newcomer Phillip Jenkins to develop a profile, and securing just 3065 votes (11.35 per cent).

Mr Elmes admitted ahead of the contest he would need to win the primary vote count handsomely in order to overcome the impact of all other candidates preferencing against him on their how-to-vote cards - including his own.

Counting continues today, but it may be some days before a final result.