Bolton off to pollie school

VICTORY DECLARED: Sandy Bolton at the declaration of her election win, with Returning Officer Colin Brown. Alan Lander

MEMBER for Noosa-elect Sandy Bolton won the seat in the state election by a landslide after preferences were allocated, beating the LNP's Glen Elmes by 6962 votes or 61.53 per cent of the two party-preferred vote.

As expected, second preferences flowed heavily toward Ms Bolton, with nearly all of Greens' Phillip Jenkins going to her, 80 per cent of the ALP's Mark Denham, and preferences from One Nation going two-to-one in her favour.

It was a resounding win, and following the official declaration on Friday morning at the Electoral Commission's temporary offices at Tewantin Tafe, the former Noosa councillor could finally accept and declare her victory, having ousted sitting member, Mr Elmes, who held the seat for 11 years.

"I am very excited,” Ms Bolton said.

"We ran a really good grassroots campaign, and now we need to get straight to work.

"But first I have to go through what's affection- ately called pollie-school, which lasts five days.”

But just like Ms Bolton's Noosa Council win in 2014, where the new council served an 18-month half- term following de-amalga- mation, her first term in the State Parliament will also be slightly shorter than usual, as it lines up for the final term before converting to a fixed four-year schedule.

The next state election will be held on October 31, 2020, a spokesman for the premier's office said.

Had Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk waited until early next year to go to the polls, the next election would have been held on October 31, 2021.

The spokesman said the members would be sworn in today and Parliament would hold its first sitting in February, as was tradition.

No one from the new government had contacted Ms Bolton as of Friday, but the spokesman said Premier- elect Palaszczuk and her government "would seek the support of all MPs for the government's program, particularly for the creation of jobs and delivering quality health and education services across the state”.

Ms Palaszczuk's government was returned with 48 seats, a slim but workable two-seat majority, at least for now.