Small conditions may get a boost with a southerly change on the way. Photo: John McCutcheon
BOM firms rainy weekend forecast

Bill Hoffman
, bill.hoffman@scnews.com.au
4th Mar 2020 10:22 AM
AS the remnants of ex-Tropical Cyclone Esther exited south into NSW, tomorrow conditions will be set for a rainy weekend to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast increasing showers from tomorrow and through the weekend as Esther's influence departs releasing a surface trough that would shift cloud towards the south-east.

Today will reach 29C on a partly cloudy day with strong easterlies early continuing through the day.

Expect a similar temperature tomorrow with light winds early becoming east north-east at 15-20km/h through the morning then fading in the afternoon.

Temperatures will then spike to 31C Friday as the likelihood of rain jumped to 60 per cent with showers and potentially a thunderstorm.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are also expected Saturday and again Sunday and Monday with daily rainfall totals increasing.

Forecaster Rosa Hoff said a southerly change would also kick in from Sunday, shifting to the south-east the current easterly swell fetch.

