As Tropical Cyclone Kimi loomed on Monday, the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group said they didn’t receive a vital call from the BOM. Photo: BOM

As Tropical Cyclone Kimi loomed on Monday, the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group said they didn’t receive a vital call from the BOM. Photo: BOM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has disputed accusations that Brisbane-based BOM meteorologists couldn't be contacted by the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group on Monday and failed to answer their phones over the Christmas break.

A BOM spokesperson acknowledged that communities wanted local information but severe weather such as tropical cyclones were best tracked by specialist teams of meteorologists and hydrologists located at their capital city offices.

"The Bureau welcomes the opportunity to work with the Mayor of the City of Townsville to understand how it can further support the Townsville Local Disaster Management Group and the Council to support improved decision making," the spokesperson said.

"The Bureau's records show no unfulfilled requests for information from Townsville stakeholders or media."

Throughout TC Kimi, the Bureau briefed TCC including through the Townsville District Disaster Management Group.

Staff are made available to brief LDMG's and specialists are embedded in State Emergency Management Control Centres.

Originally published as BOM hits back over claims of letting down community