BoM keeping eye on storm cells headed our way

A STORM cell being tracked by the Bureau of Meteorology travelling northeast of Nambour headed towards Noosa was weakening despite the overhead rumblings.

According a BoM senior forecaster, further monitoring was being made, but unlike a large storm system down near the Gold Coast, there was no severe weather alert as yet.

“We saw the other one jump up on the Sunshine Coast and we’re just going to keep an eye on it to see whether it reaches our warning thresholds or not,” she said.

“That storm just off near Nambour is weakening at the moment, but there is a distinct possibility that we could be warning for storms in the area throughout the day.

“It is an area where severe storms are possible,” the forecaster said.