The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast shows a tropical cyclone could come within close range of Townsville on Friday, March 13. Picture: Windy.TV
BOM predicts chance of tropical cyclone next week

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 5:25 PM
A TROPICAL cyclone could form within the next three days if conditions remain the same.

BOM forecaster Rosa Hoff said monsoonal activity in the north was expected to intensify next week, with a very low chance of a cyclone developing in three days and a moderate chance of one forming by next weekend.

It is too early to predict where the cyclone might track, but Ms Hoff said the most likely area for it to form was the northern Coral Sea along the peninsula. If formed, it would be called Tropical Cyclone Gretal.

An upper trough in south Queensland combined with the monsoon trough in the north is likely to dictate the level of activity and likelihood of the cyclone forming.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Mackay region throughout next week.

