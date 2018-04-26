BOM: Tropical cyclone could form from this weekend

Tropical Cyclone Debbie along the Queensland coast as seen from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua Satellite.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has this afternoon warned a tropical low in the Gulf of Carpentaria has the potential to strengthen to a tropical cyclone from this weekend.

In the bureau's weekly tropical climate note sent out just after 2.30pm, they talk about a current tropical low over the Gulf bringing rainfall potential for inland western Queensland and eastern parts of the Northern Territory in excess of 100mm in the coming week.

"While most weather models predict this tropical low over the Gulf will not spend sufficient time over water to develop into a tropical cyclone, there are also indications that a second Gulf low will develop later in the week," the bureau says.

"This second tropical low has the potential to strengthen to tropical cyclone intensity from the weekend, and is likely to generate heavy rainfall around parts of the Gulf of Carpentaria coast."

#Monsoon activity in the tropics is driving heavy rainfall, flooding and an increased risk of a #Cyclone 🌀 developing. For the latest advice see our 3-day Cyclone Outlooks for the Gulf https://t.co/JMaFtE4obz and CoralSea https://t.co/ScSCa2o3Rn pic.twitter.com/4iQnpHidl2 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) March 6, 2018

The tropical low which was centered near Townsville moved west during the past week, generating the much-needed rainfall across inland Queensland.

This low has recently moved into the Gulf of Carpentaria and is expected to lead to a strengthening of the northerly wind flow over northern Australia. This flow should aid a return of monsoonal conditions across Australia's northeast as a monsoon trough develops across northern Australia.

It comes after the only person to correctly predict the massive weather event that hit North Queensland last week warned a cyclone could smash into the state's north this week.

David Taylor owns the popular Facebook sites, Brisbane Weather and East Coast Weather, and said modelling predicted a "very high chance" of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea in the next week.

He believes a cyclone could form on Wednesday, however a second model points to next Tuesday.