Flash flood warning as heavens open for Christmas

The Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting storms, heavy rain and high rainfall totals for the Sunshine Coast leading into Christmas Day.

CHRISTMAS Day is set to arrive with thunder, lightning, heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding as an upper trough moving in from the south west prepared to deliver much needed rain to the Sunshine Coast and the state's southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology has gradually ramped up its Christmas rain predictions during the past week as weather modelling software fell into agreement.

Forecaster David Crock said rain would start to develop from this afternoon with potentially the heaviest storms occurring overnight and into Christmas morning.

The BOM has forecast a 95 per cent chance of any rain with 50 per cent chance of falls to 50mm and 25 per cent to 70mm.

Mr Crock said local totals under the heavier storms could be much higher. In those cases, flash flooding may occur with drainage unable to cope.

More widespread, he said, there was no issues with rivers or the landscape with the country so dry.

Storms would persist into Christmas afternoon in the hinterland some of which may push through to the coast.

Mr Crock said as the trough moved north, easterly winds to its south may push the odd shower onto the coast from the sea.

The wet conditions could be expected to ease Boxing Day and over the weekend.

Surfers hoping for their own Christmas cheer may find some in a small easterly wind swell from Boxing Day.

Expect a 29C temperature maximum today with light winds early turning north east at 15-20 kmh ahead of rain tonight.

Christmas Day should be a cooler 25C but with a lot of rain and the chance of storms into the morning.

Light winds early would become easterly as the upper level low pressure trough moves northward.

Boxing Day should reach a warmer 27C with showers through the morning and afternoon and light winds early becoming east, south-easterly at 20-30 kmh.

Conditions should have cleared by Friday which would also reach 27C on a partly-cloudy day with winds again light early before shifting east, south-east at 15-25 kmh before fading.

Saturday and Sunday would see temperature maximums between 27-28C, partly-cloudy skies an winds from the east, south east to due east at 15-20 kmh.