Police were called when a dog was found chewing on what looked like a grenade in a Weyba backyard.
News

Bomb squad called, homes evacuated as dog chews ‘grenade’

Matt Collins
25th Aug 2020 10:19 AM
Dogs chewing on unusual objects in the backyard is nothing new - but one Coast family got the fright of their life after what they found in their dog's mouth.

Initially, Lake Weyba resident Janet Kake was not fazed when she noticed her dog Ellie happily chewing on something in the backyard.

"I thought it was a garden hose," she said.

"It didn't register that it could be dangerous."

But on closer inspection, Ms Kake froze in fear for her beloved staffy x beagle had what looked to be a grenade in her mouth.

"I saw the rusty old pin - that was when it twigged we better call someone," she said.

"I put it down on the back table."

Police were called and they advised Ms Kake to evacuate the building and evacuate the neighbours immediately.

"They took it very seriously," she said.

Within moments, two police cars roared into the front yard of the Lake Weyba property and raced through the house for closer inspection.

The sonic grenade.
Everyone involved breathed a huge sigh of relief when it was discovered the mystery item was a sonic grenade.

"It is actually a toy, but it can damage eardrums," Ms Kake said.

According to police, the threat of live ammunition buried in the Lake Weyba area is not that far-fetched, as it was a training ground many years ago.

So, for now, a much-relieved Ms Kake is keeping a close eye on what little Ellie puts in her mouth.

"It was an interesting way to start the weekend," she said.

dog chew toy grenade janet kake lake weyba
Noosa News

