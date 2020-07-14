Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
A suspicious device filled with firearm ammunition has been found on a footpath near a hospital.
Crime

Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

by Elise Williams
14th Jul 2020 6:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious device found on a footpath between a train station and a hospital in the state's southeast around lunchtime today.

Highly trained officers from the Explosive Ordnance Response Team (EORT) were called to a walkway between the Caboolture Hospital and Caboolture Railway Station around 12.30pm to reports an improvised explosive device was located.

The device had contents including firearm ammunition, police have confirmed.

The EORT team remained on scene for several hours before they were able to secure the device and render the area safe.

Police are investigating, however currently have no persons of interest in relation to this matter.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131444.

Originally published as Bomb squad called to suspicious device near hospital

bomb threat crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        premium_icon Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        News The 51-year-old allegedly called a store staffer ‘f--- head’ before coughing at them.

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        premium_icon ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        Council News Roy Thompson has sights set on 200-seat, $150 million facility

        Noosa company named world’s best, again

        premium_icon Noosa company named world’s best, again

        Travel The Noosa-based business has continued its roaring success, after being named...