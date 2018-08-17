Menu
People stuck on flight LA433 after the captain called a bomb threat. Picture: Twitter/ @CirellaG.
Bomb threat grounds four planes

by Staffwriter, Reuters
17th Aug 2018 8:44 AM

FOUR passenger planes have made emergency landings in Argentina, Chile and Peru due to bomb threats, according to Chilean TV.

A LATAM Airlines passenger plane that departed Lima for Santiago, Chile, was forced to land at an airport in southern Peru due to a bomb threat received by Chilean authorities, Peru's Transportation Ministry said.

No one was injured on LATAM flight 2369 and a team for deactivating explosives has been notified, the ministry said.

"Right now the situation is under control," it added in a statement on Twitter.

A passenger on flight LA433 tweeted a photo from inside the Latam plane.

 

Shortly later he tweeted a photo saying passengers had disembarked safely.

 

 

