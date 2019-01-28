Menu
Login
Business is now trading as normal after police swept the scene. Photo: Generic.
Business is now trading as normal after police swept the scene. Photo: Generic.
News

Bomb threat to Toowoomba store prompts police response

28th Jan 2019 11:47 AM

A TOOWOOMBA store is trading as normal again after police and firefighters both responded to a reported bomb threat this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers went into the premises on Taylor St and conducted a sweep as a precaution, though the threat was not being treated as serious.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews also attended the incident.

Emergency services were called to the store as a precaution, though business has now resumed as normal.

bomb threat editors picks news toowoomba toowoomba crime wyalla plaza
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Raise the gift of sight with these cute puppies

    Raise the gift of sight with these cute puppies

    News Local puppy lovers are being asked to consider raising a Seeing Eye Dog to gift the gift of sight

    Plaza renewal starts February

    Plaza renewal starts February

    News Plaza renos start February 1

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Check out what's happening around the Noosa region this week

    Gig guide

    Gig guide

    News What's on this week