Bonanza boost for Salvos

BARGAINS GALORE: Crowds turned up for the Salvation Army's event at Noosaville.

BARGAINS GALORE: Crowds turned up for the Salvation Army's event at Noosaville. Alan Lander

IT WAS a bustling scene at Noosaville's Salvation Army headquarters off Rene Street on Tuesday, as bargain hunters thronged the annual Shopping Bonanza and Food Hall event.

There, they were able to let their eyes wander across a host of stalls selling everything from plants, home-baked treats and jams, mystery show boxes, clothing both high-end and bargain-basement, hand-made crafts, books, toys and many more.

Later in the morning, Noosaville State School pupils were due to arrive to sing and play music for the crowds too.

Event organiser Denise Parkinson said a few things had changed since the previous one, not least the date.

"This is a fundraiser for the SIMBA Project, to help fight human trafficking and help prevent exploitation of women and children in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly Kenya,” Ms Parkinson said.