BOOKS GALORE: Bookfest Noosa is on again this weekend with thousands of books ready to be sold at bargain prices.
Bonanza of bargain books

by Caitlin Zerafa
30th Apr 2019 6:00 AM

THOUSANDS of books will be on sale this weekend for Noosa's biggest book event: Bookfest Noosa.

With countless genres of fiction and non-fiction books ready to be sold, there is sure to be one, or more for everyone.

Rotary Noosa Daybreak runs the annual event and president Richard Marsh said it was the place to be.

"There are 18 palettes of books,” he said.

"We have a fantastic choice of pre-loved books.

"You can find books you never knew you were looking for.

"Most of them are fiction but we also have lots of travel, biographies, health and well being, Australiana and, of course, lots of children's books.”

Bookfest Noosa will be at Noosa Leisure Centre from May 3-5, all to raise money for mental health service.

"We are sponsoring a PHD scholarship into mental health and PTSD,” Mr Marsh said.

"We are also donating to local Sunny Street for their work on suicide prevention.”

On from 9am-5pm there will be a sausage sizzle, drinks stall, raffles and a children's corner.

"There will also be artwork on display from children from local primary schools,” Mr Marsh said.

"This year's theme is whales, dolphins and marine animals.”

Entry is by gold coin and you will receive a reusable bag and a map on arrival.

