BONE DRY: Shocking sight as dam hits devastating low

PARCHED: Leslie Dam looking dry and blackened in June 2018.

PARCHED: Leslie Dam looking dry and blackened in June 2018. Jodie Locke

A ONCE lush green scene has been left parched and blackened by a drought that is devastating the Southern Downs in more ways than one.

Incredible photos of Leslie Dam taken over the past two years have captured the rapid transformation of one of Warwick's most beloved attractions.

Photographer Jodie Locke captured the "devastating" change, as water levels dwindled to the lowest point she says she has ever seen.

"To think seven years ago that wall was flooding over, but going out now it breaks your heart," Mrs Locke said.

She said vegetation around the dam was also suffering, as even the green on gum trees starts to decline.

"Obviously the root system is not getting water, they look like they're dying," she said.

"The ground supply of moisture is so dry, from my observation."

Sandy Creek below the Leslie Dam wall looking lush in February 2016. Jodie Locke

Water levels at Leslie Dam have been declining since floods in 2011 when the dam was at 103percent capacity.

The dam is used for irrigation and urban water supply for Allora, Warwick and Yangan and currently sits at 10.3percent capacity.

It is not the lowest water level ever seen at the dam, with a level of threepercent recorded in February 1995.

Warwick Fish Stocking Association secretary-treasurer Ed Kemp remembers seeing Leslie Dam when it was at its lowest point, when poor filtration meant water running into town left brown stains on washing. But Mr Kemp said in those days irrigation from the dam wasn't stopped, whereas now it is ceased when the dam is at 15percent capacity.

With these safeguards in place, Mr Kemp believes Warwick will not be faced with similarly low levels again.

"Everyone's got to be patient that the dam is not looking real flash but the dam will come up again, things will rejuvenate, it's just a matter of when," he said.

But Mr Kemp conceded that if the region was not blessed with rain, there could be "trouble" on the horizon.

"The thing about the water level is, council has done the right thing imposing restrictions but the restrictions will get even harsher," he said.

NO WATER: Sandy Creek below Leslie Dam wall is no more than a trickle in June 2018. Jodie Locke

Despite the low levels, Mr Kemp said the dam remained healthy with plenty of fish to catch.

"I've seen the dam go a heck of a lot lower and it didn't affect the fish and everything came back better than ever," he said.

"From a tourist point of view, it looks sad but it's like everything else - it will recover."

The current water supply at the dam is projected to last until April 2020 if there is no rain at all.

A kangaroo in dry surroundings at the dam. Jodie Locke

Mayor Tracy Dobie said rural landholders were concerned by the lack of rain but it was important not to panic.

A water efficiency plan and drought management plan are being developed to outline ongoing water options and assess drought-related issues.

"In Australia we need to take a more personal and proactive approach to our water supplies," Cr Dobie said.

"While the rural dams are getting drier, Leslie Dam is a very big dam and (that's) the idea of having a water efficiency plan in place and we're already asking residents to be careful in their usage."

Water rushes from the dam after floods in 2011. Donna Cecil

Every drop is precious in dry times

FREE water-saving devices are available for Southern Downs residents looking to do their bit for water conservation efforts.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said residents could obtain shower timers or swap their sprinkler and shower heads for water-saving alternatives through the council.

Medium level water restrictions were also enforced in May, which restrict outdoor water usage to specific days and times depending on the address of the residence.

A target consumption of a maximum of 200 litres a person each day has also been set.

The water tank rebate has also been extended.

The scheme provides residents who install a water tank with a full rebate of water access charges levied on the property for the full financial year.

For more information visit sdrc.qld.gov.au or phone 1300 697 372.