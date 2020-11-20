Booby traps, ice, homemade tasers: Major QLD drug bust

A MAN police allege was a key drug supplier on the Cassowary Coast for months is due to face court today after a raid on his allegedly booby trapped property.

Detectives, the dog squad, uniformed police and the Major and Organised Crime Squad swarmed the Eaton residence on the outskirts of Innisfail on Thursday, with police saying they found concealed metal spikes alleged to be "mantraps".

Along with about $80,000 worth of ice, they also allegedly seized several homemade tasers, a full methylamphetamine lab and chemicals and thousands of dollars in cash.

Items seized during a police raid at a property near Innisfail. Picture: Supplied

Police will allege the 49-year-old resident attempted to flush a quantity of ice down a toilet on their arrival which was later recovered.

Quantities of drugs were allegedly found hidden around the property including inside the chassis of a car undergoing mechanical repairs in a shed, which was located by Police Dog Radar.

An alleged booby trap found during a police raid at a property near Innisfail. Picture: Supplied

The clandestine lab, which was allegedly located packed away, will undergo scientific testing to determine whether it had been recently used.

Innisfail police Det Sgt Steve Bull said the man had been the focus of a six-month police investigation codenamed Sierra Salonta.

He said they would allege he had been a major drug supplier on the Cassowary Coast.

He was taken into custody at the scene and charged with 14 offences including the supply, production and possession of illicit drugs, along with damaging evidence.

An alleged clandestine drug lab found during a police raid at a property near Innisfail. Picture: Supplied

He is due to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Det Sgt Bull said the arrest came about following significant community assistance including through the Dob in a Dealer month they ran during August.

Police had raised fears at the time about the potential boom in homemade drug labs during COVID due to rising prices and lack of interstate supply.

Items seized during a police raid at a property near Innisfail. Picture: Supplied

"This was particularly significant for the Cassowary Coast this year that we target the high end traffickers, suppliers and producers of illicit substances which cause so much community harm," Det Sgt Bull said.

"Public information has been vital to our investigations and we thank the community for their support."

Originally published as Booby traps, ice, homemade tasers: Major FNQ drug bust