Book for TN Training Sessions

TOURISM Noosa's popular group training sessions for Welcome to Noosa and Noosa Eco Check are on again in October.

Welcome to Noosa is an online training program that provides basic information on Noosa - why the region is so special, its history, key things to do in Noosa, information on the Noosa Biosphere and more, as well as providing great customer service strategies and information on workplace health and safety. On completion of the course, participants receive a certificate and a Welcome to Noosa badge. With over 2000 people completing the course to date, more and more businesses are getting behind the program and it can provide an advantage when looking for employment.

Noosa Eco Check is an interactive online training program to help businesses and individuals in implementing environmentally friendly business practices that will also support Noosa in becoming a truly sustainable and eco-friendly destination. The program is the second stage of the Welcome to Noosa program and provides a selection of easy-to-implement key actions in areas such as energy, water, waste and corporate social responsibility with great examples of sustainable business initiatives in the region. Launched by Ambassador Terri Irwin, the program provides businesses with the opportunity to assess their environmental performance.

The group training session dates s are a great way to complete the courses with others in a fun environment with sessions running for 90 minutes and costing just $10 per person. Dates are: Welcome to Noosa: Thursday, October 18, 11.30am - 1.30pm; Noosa Eco Check: Thursday, October 25, 9.30am - 11.30am.

Both are held at Tourism Noosa, Noosa Marina, Tewantin. RSVP by October 22 to isa@tourismnoosa .com.au or contact Isa on 5430 5009.