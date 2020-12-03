Menu
Noosa Holiday Rentals CEO Michele Neyland with inspections officer Erika Drenth. They are completely booked out for Christmas and are receiving more than 130 inquiries a day. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen.
Property

Booked up: Interstate tourists denied Noosa Christmas

Matt Collins
3rd Dec 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content

Pressure is easing on Noosa's holiday accommodation providers as border restrictions also relax.

Noosa Holiday Rentals CEO Michele Neylan oversees 140 property across the Noosa Shire.

A rush of interstate holiday makers hoping to enjoy a warm Christmas meant she has been completely booked out for the Christmas period since September.

With more than 130 inquiries a day, the demand for southerners hoping to enjoy a coastal Christmas won't slow down anytime soon.

'Feral' home sells for $1.2m after 16 years on market

800 JOBS: Coast launches bold bid to land Qantas

They are foregoing their Christmas on the Coast and bringing holidays forward just so they can get their Noosa fix.

"There is a lot of interest pre-Christmas, people are saying 'I just need to get out of here'," Ms Neylan said.

Price tags in excess of $20,000 per week seem to be doing little to deter tourists snapping up prestige properties to enjoy their summer break.

It was reported Domic House in Sunshine Beach had been booked for the Christmas break for a cool $100,000 for the week.

Russian hemp tycoon Evgeny Skigin is the owner of Domic, an $18 million eco-home and the most expensive coastal home in Queensland. Picture: Patrick Woods.
Despite the holiday influx, she said the busy Christmas period would only begin to turn around a horrid year for accommodation providers.

"It won't make up for what has happened during Covid," Ms Neylan said.

"If we have a nice Easter that will definitely assist."

