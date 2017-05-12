Bookfest Noosa proves a popular thriller

BOOKWORM: Scarlet, 6, found it difficult to choose just one book from the thousands on sale at Bookfest Noosa.

THREE days, 30,000 books and record crowds through the door - Bookfest Noosa 2017 is being hailed a great success.

This year's event "went very well”, according to John McAlpin of Rotary Noosa Daybreak.

"We had good numbers through the door. Thank you to all the people that came to buy,” he said.

"It is because of you that we will be donating thousands and thousands of dollars to our major beneficiaries, the Sunshine Butterflies and the Hear and Say Sunshine Coast Centre.”

Mr McAlpin said the event was growing every year and the members of Rotary Noosa Daybreak could not stage this event on their own.

"We want to thank the many hard working volunteers who joined in the work of staging this event, especially the Noosa Men's Shed team and the Noosa Heads and Sunshine Beach Surf Lifesaving Clubs.

"And our sponsors who helped us raise the dollars, thank you to ADFAS Noosa, Bendigo Bank, Business Noosa, Cleanaway, Dowling Neylan Real Estate, Noosa Travel - My Body and Spirit, Noosa Farmers Market, Noosa Radiators, R Simmonds and Assoc. Solicitors, River Read Bookshop, Smyths Hairdressing, Stratogen Chartered Accountants, Tom Offermann Real Estate, Zacharys Gourmet Pizza Bar and Zinc Noosa.”

He also thanked the 11 local primary schools that participated in the art and writing competition, and congratulated the winners.

"All the entries were fantastic, and showed great local talent,” Mr McAlpin said.

The fun included one very happy buyer who won the $1000 cash prize in the raffle, a number of others who collected $50 mystery cash prizes, many children who "played” the Children's Corner and a hungry crowd enjoying the barbecue stall refreshments.