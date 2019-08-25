Books to Broadway in Junction

MUSICAL THEATRE: Books to Broadway opens at The J on Saturday, September 7.

ARTS students from Coast Academy of Song and Dance are hard at work rehearsing for their upcoming production of Books to Broadway at The J Theatre.

Immediately following the massive success of their last production earlier this month of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr, the students can’t wait to tread the boards again.

Katelyn Hussin, 13, said: “It is incredible to learn all the amazing dances and lines. It is so much fun to be able to do this with all my friends. It’s a really unforgettable experience.”

Books to Broadway is a musical revue created and put together by showcasing the best bits of a multitude of musicals such as Annie, Matilda, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and many more.

All the musicals featured in the show were first published as books and then later adapted into the smash-hit musicals we know today.

The concept was thought up by Anna Quayle, CASD’s principal and ex-professional musical theatre and cabaret performer.

“The reason I wanted to put together a musical revue like Books to Broadway is because I want to introduce my students to a huge array of musicals and give as many students as possible the opportunity to play some of the iconic leading roles of musical theatre,” Quayle said.

“I have such talented students, I wanted to give them an opportunity to show what they can do”.

This is a toe-tapping extravaganza and a must-see for all musical theatre-goers.

What: Books to Broadway presented by Coast Academy of Song and Dance.

When: Saturday, September 7, 1.30pm and 6pm.

Where: The J, 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction.

Price: $38.50 adult and $33.50 concession (senior, student, child 18 years or under).

Tickets: www.thej.com.au. Box office 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Junction. Phone 5329 6560.