Boomerang bags of well-being

BOOMERANG Bags Noosa has partnered with Women and Wellbeing Travel and provided custom-made bags to a group of women attending a Mind Body Wealth Retreat on Makepeace Island at the weekend.

Project coordinator Desiré Gralton said BBN was pleased to be approached by Women and Wellbeing Travel founder Kirstin Harcourt to provide bags to the select group of women attending a wellness retreat at Richard Branson's private hideaway.

"At BBN we know all about Women and Wellbeing, having created a maker space where all women (and men who appreciate women) can come to create beautiful bags while raising awareness of plastic pollution,” Ms Gralton said.

"We are proud that our story can be told through this connection and we hopethat it will inspire travel destinations like Makepeace Island to alsobecome plastic-free zones.”

Ms Harcourt said she was inspired by the Boomerang Bags initiative and wanted to incorporate it by giving the bags to her guests using BBN as an example of involving her community, for the greater good of our environment.

Women and Wellbeing Travel's concept and experiences are interwoven with the five Gallup principles of well-being - career, social, economic, physical and community - and include mindfulness, encouraging balance, renewed knowledge and refreshed personal attitudes and self-beliefs.

Boomerang Bags is a social enterprise that aims to provide an innovative alternative to plastic bags that is socially, environmentally and economically sustainable.

Each Boomerang Bag is handmade by volunteers from the local community using donated, second-hand materials, keeping the initiative local and sustainable.

For more information phone Desiré Gralton on 0427596478.