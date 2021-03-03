Boost Juice founder selling $30m of homes

Janine Allis has listed her Toorak mansion and Fairhaven pad that starred in Mad Max as she prepares for a big move.

Business luminary and TV regular Janine Allis has listed more than $30m in Victorian real estate, including a coastal home featured in Mad Max.

The Allis family will use the proceeds of the sales to fund a change of scenery to the Northern Beaches in NSW.

The Boost Juice empire founder and Retail Zoo part owner yesterday listed her family's Toorak mansion with a $20-$22m asking price, shortly after offering up a waterfront home at 310 Great Ocean Road, Fairhaven, for about $11m.

"You plan your perfect life and then go, hang on, we want a different perfect life," Ms Allis said.

"Sometimes you do pinch yourself. You know I'm from Boronia so to even think that I had one gorgeous home, let alone two, I am very thankful, grateful for the journey that I have had."

The 310 Great Ocean Road, Fairhaven, home is one of two in the suburb on the water side of the prominent boulevard.

The family's beachside holiday escape is well-known for appearing as the family home of titular character, Max - played by Mel Gibson, in the 1979 hit Mad Max.

Allis is no stranger to the TV screen herself, having appeared as an investor on Shark Tank and in a celebrity season of Survivor Australia.

Great Ocean Properties' Marty Maher is selling the five-bedroom, three-level home with a pool, spa and uninterrupted views to the Fairhaven surf break.

Allis and husband Jeff are also selling a six-bedroom mansion at 9 Whernside Avenue, Toorak.

The Allis family’s 9 Whernside Avenue, Toorak, home has a $20-$22m asking price.

"That house basically took two years to build and it was basically my passion house, but we made the call and went 'let's move on, let's keep going'," Ms Allis said.

"The house is gorgeous. It has great energy and a really great feel to it. We have certainly got a job on to try and replace these two houses."

The pair bought the elite property for $11m in 2016, but bulldozed the existing six-bedroom home and replaced it with a modern masterpiece by award-winning Wolf Architects.

Senior architect Taras Wolf said the complete family home had been designed to "age gracefully" and they had been briefed that "there was a certain Toorakness it had to achieve".

The three-storey result has a lift between levels, a grand entrance hall, library, home office looking out to an ornamental pond with a waterfall, a pool, synthetic-surfaced sports court and a basement including a five-car garage, gym and kitchenette.

"I do yoga and my vision was for my room to open up to this beautiful pond area that's got turtles and fish, and a waterfall, so it's pretty nice," Ms Allis said.

The striking Fairhaven Beach is another enviable space to relax.

Marshall White's Marcus Chiminello has the new residence listed for $20-$22m, with expressions of interest due by March 29.

Interior images of both homes are expected to be revealed in the coming week.

Last year Allis sold a four-bedroom Noosa holiday home for $5.2m after picking it up for $1.6m in 2009.

The family have bought a block in the coastal hamlet's sought-after Little Cove area and plan to build another home there.

In 2019, her and husband Jeff sold their Glenbrook Road, Malvern East, home for $6.3m after buying it for $3.8m.

Her property journey started with a $200,000, two-bedroom home she bought in France aged 26.

Allis' son, Riley, sold a 17 Leopold Street, Glen Iris, house for $1.43m last year, 18 months after purchasing it for $1.2m.

He and brother Oliver emerged as the buyers for George Calombaris Yo-Chi frozen yoghurt brand last year.

