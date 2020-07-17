Menu
Booted Abbie kisses and tells on Ciarran after Paradise

by Amy Price
17th Jul 2020 5:12 AM
Abbie Chatfield has set the record straight on what happened with Ciarran Stott on Bachelor in Paradise.

The Brisbane reality star was the first to be sent home from Fiji on Thursday night after not getting a rose from any of the men - despite spending three hours in bed with Stott the night before and kissing him on a single date that day.

"We didn't even kiss in bed. He just said he has trouble sleeping alone. I said 'It's night one and I know you're keen on other people'," Chatfield told Confidential.

"It was just one kiss (on the date) and we agreed afterwards we could be friends and we would sleep together if we weren't on camera, if I met him out, but we didn't really vibe personality wise. We didn't click."

Abbie Chatfield was eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise. Picture: Channel 10/ Supplied
Abbie Chatfield was eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise. Picture: Channel 10/ Supplied

Chatfield, who had her heart broken by Matt Agnew in The Bachelor finale a few months earlier, went on the show hoping to meet Stott.

"I'm glad I got to meet Ciarran and realise he wasn't for me after all the hype up in my head," she said. "I'm glad I didn't try to force it with someone that wasn't there."

She said not having a connection with Stott brought back the emotions of her rejection on The Bachelor.

"I was like 'Oh, I really had feelings for Matt, it wasn't fake because I can't conjure that here," she said.

"I just felt, I haven't processed Matt … It just felt triggered. It's the same producers and cameras."

She had been on a date with Ciarran, but didn’t find a connection. Picture: supplied
She had been on a date with Ciarran, but didn’t find a connection. Picture: supplied


She found it "disappointing, but not surprising" that the other contestants once again accused her of using her sexuality to get a man.

"Ciarran had kissed, what, three girls at that point and it's day two and I just liked one guy … and I'm an evil siren," she said. "Those girls were horrible to me in the mansion and in the media, so it doesn't really bother me. If they are still going to try and slut shame someone after all the work I've put in the past year then that's more about them."

Now that the series, which was filmed in November, has aired, Chatfield said she was looking forward to dating again and ruled out returning to Paradise.

"I'm getting on Hinge immediately. It's been so long. I'm so single," she said.

