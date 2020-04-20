Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cheekies Party Bike has plans for a booze bike, similar to the one pictured, for Darwin.
Cheekies Party Bike has plans for a booze bike, similar to the one pictured, for Darwin.
Offbeat

Booze bike in the pipeline for city

by GARY SHIPWAY, BUSINESS EDITOR
20th Apr 2020 3:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PLANS are afoot for a fun new business that could help tourists and locals get back on the bike once coronavirus restrictions become a thing of the past.

If all the necessary approvals are ticked off, Cheekies Party Bike will soon be peddling its way from Cullen Bay around Mitchell St and the Esplanade, giving locals and tourists a whole new way of enjoying themselves in Darwin.

Cheekies Party Bike manager Trudi Duncan said the concept was not unlike multi-passenger peddle-powered bikes operating in Germany and Bali.

"The bicycle is designed to look like a trolley car and will be decorated with a thatched roof to give it some tropical appeal," Ms Duncan said.

"It is human powered with electric battery assistance, catering for 15 people to enjoy refreshments while peddling past the city sights and tourist attractions from Cullen Bay, through Mitchell St and returning via the Esplanade.

"We want to be a part of the Activate Darwin plan and we think this would be a fun new attraction for Darwin.

"Evenings is a 90-minute circuit from Cullen Bay and back again, with alcohol, and other refreshments offered.

"During the morning and afternoon we will serve coffee and smoothies and snacks.

"With it starting and finishing at Cullen Bay we think it will help some of the hospitality venues in the Bay."

Originally published as Booze bike in the pipeline for Darwin

booze booze bike tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MDMA capsules, powder seized in major home drug bust

        premium_icon MDMA capsules, powder seized in major home drug bust

        News A Noosaville man will face court after police seized a significant amount of MDMA in a drug bust at a Tewantin home.

        Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

        premium_icon Homeschooling website crashes before day starts

        Education Parents unable to access State Government’s Learning at Home website

        Help at hand after vandals tear into leagues club

        premium_icon Help at hand after vandals tear into leagues club

        News Pirates win support from council after hoons strike fields.

        Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        premium_icon Tourism’s $6.5 billion blow with fears it could get worse

        Travel Queensland tourism counts billion-dollar cost of COVID-19