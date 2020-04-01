Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

Jake Black and Justin Swayn, from Your Mates Brewery, with some cartons. The Warana-based business will not be placing restrictions on sales. Photo: Warren Lynam.

WHILE liquor retailers are cracking down on the amount of alcohol purchased in-store and online to counteract stockpiling, independents are letting booze fly the coop.

From today, voluntary measures are being enforced at Coles Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, First Choice and some Dan Murphys and BWS stores.

The temporary measures would limit shoppers to buying only two products of the following categories per transaction: 12 bottles of wine; two cases of beer, cider or pre-mix spirits; two wine casks under 10 litres; and two bottled spirits with a total of two litres.

It will also be adopted by independent brands Liquor Legends, Urban Cellars and Liquor Stax, and reviewed on a monthly basis.

However, Your Mates Brewing at Warana and other independents are doing things differently.

"We're just trying to sell as much as we can and roll with the punches," owner Matt Hepburn said.

"We aren't looking at any restrictions to what people can buy.

"But our takeaway system went really well over the weekend.

"We've had heaps of support to keep our head above water."