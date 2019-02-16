FIRE EMERGENCY: Residents told 'leave immediately'

The view of the smoke at the Wallangarra Fire from a waterbombing pilots perspective.

The view of the smoke at the Wallangarra Fire from a waterbombing pilots perspective. NSW RFS

LATEST, 2.25PM: RESIDENTS in the Eukey area have been told to leave their properties immediately due to a worsening bushfire situation.

An evacuation centre has been opened at the Stanthorpe Fitness Centre at 25 Talc Rd, Stanthorpe.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued the emergency alert for residents:

"Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises there is a bushfire approaching Eukey.

"Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so.

"If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

"Currently as at 2.25pm Saturday, 16 February a large and unpredictable fire is travelling in a north-westerly direction towards Eukey.

"The fire has crossed Pyramids Road and is expected to impact properties to the south of Eukey Road in the coming hours.

"The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing.

"The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path.

"Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

"Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

"People should leave the area via Eukey road in a westerly direction towards Stanthorpe.

EARLIER: RESIDENTS have been told to prepare to leave their properties due to a large bushfire at Wallangarra near the NSW border.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a "watch and act" warning for residents, urging them to be ready to follow bushfire survival plans.

Conditions could get worse, QFES warned.

"You need to be ready to follow your bushfire survival plan," the QFES advice read.

"If you do not have a plan, or intend to leave, you should be ready to leave the area because the situation could get worse quickly.

"Currently as at 11.55am Saturday … a fire is burning in a westerly direction through Girraween National Park.

"The fire is likely to impact Pyramids Rd, Wyberba."

Multiple fire crews have been fighting the blaze for the past five days, including the use of water bombing aircraft.

"Fire crews and water bombing aircraft are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property," QFES warned.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door.

"Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service machinery may be working south of Eukey Rd, opening up existing fire breaks behind properties from Eukey towards Ballandean.

"This fire is producing large amounts of smoke from the New South Wales border to Stanthorpe and surrounding areas.

"This smoke is particularly affecting Wallangarra, Ballandean and Eukey.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality."

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: