Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks
Authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks
Crime

Border Force board luxury yacht in Darwin Harbour

by WILL ZWAR
19th Mar 2020 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIAN authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing crew members face masks.

Three or four deckhands were on the boat when authorities approached the boat.

The NT News understands authorities attempted to board the vessel with a large gangplank but the low tide meant they had to board from a rubber ducky.

Border Force and Biosecurity officers aboard the superyacht Platinum (Freemantle), Darwin Harbour.
Border Force and Biosecurity officers aboard the superyacht Platinum (Freemantle), Darwin Harbour.

Two members of Australian Border Force boarded the yacht wearing face masks while an Australian biosecurity staff member waited on the wharf in her car.

The crew were told to remain on the boat until further notice.

Border Force have been contacted for comment.

 

Originally published as Border Force board luxury yacht in Darwin Harbour

coronaviruspromo
australian border force coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Helping solve the earth’s pressing problems

        premium_icon Helping solve the earth’s pressing problems

        News EarthTech summit in Noosa hears form 10 of the best and brightest finalists.

        • 19th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
        Stranded on cruise ship, charging towards coronavirus hell

        premium_icon Stranded on cruise ship, charging towards coronavirus hell

        Travel Women stranded as Costa Victoria prepares to make emergency stop

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:52 PM
        Two new coronavirus cases confirmed on Coast

        premium_icon Two new coronavirus cases confirmed on Coast

        Health Queensland Health has confirmed two new cases of coronavirus on the Sunshine...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:38 PM
        Need a job? Seven Noosa jobs you can apply for today

        premium_icon Need a job? Seven Noosa jobs you can apply for today

        News As many people begin the unenviable task of looking for work, here are seven Noosa...

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:30 PM