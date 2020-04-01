Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coronavirus Fears For Cruise Ship Docked In Fremantle
Coronavirus Fears For Cruise Ship Docked In Fremantle
News

Border Force officer tests positive

by Janelle Miles
1st Apr 2020 9:33 AM

AN Australian Border Force official based in Queensland has tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

Queensland Health last night confirmed a border force official had been infected but it was unclear where he was working when he came in contact with the virus.

The Department of Home Affairs also confirmed a second Australian Border Force officer from NSW tested positive for COVID-19.

Australian Border Force officers talk with New Zealand passengers from the Vasco Da Gama cruise ship in Perth last week. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images
Australian Border Force officers talk with New Zealand passengers from the Vasco Da Gama cruise ship in Perth last week. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Most of Queensland's 743 cases so far have been in people returning from overseas or their close contacts.

Border Force officials would have come in contact with many people arriving on International flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally published as Border Force officer tests positive

More Stories

border force coronavirus queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        We want you for the Care Army

        We want you for the Care Army

        Community In a nod to Queensland’s Mud Army, a new legion of community volunteers is being recruited protect the health of one million seniors at risk from coronavirus.

        Here’s a Noosa event looking to outlast the viral threat

        premium_icon Here’s a Noosa event looking to outlast the viral threat

        News Noosa Open Studios determined to push ahead once the virus threat passes.

        Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        premium_icon Booze crackdown? Not on Your Mates’ life

        Business Independents let the booze fly the coop amid crackdowns

        Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        premium_icon Quarantine crackdown: Taskforce to track 40,000 Qlders

        News Law enforcement to enforce Queensland quarantine, isolation orders