Border tightening is hard but necessary

Many changes and advances again in this last month on multiple fronts.

The hard closure of our border to Vicroria, New South Wales and ACT, while heartbreaking for all impacted including residents returning home, has been taken with the aim to keep Queensland residents and businesses safe from a second wave of COVID-19.

This includes a tightening of police controls in place at borders and quarantine hotels.

Nearly three years of advocacy for better management of our Noosa River has led to some fabulous outcomes, including our dedicated MSQ officer Jake.

Coming up, we have community consultation tomorrow at Peppers Noosa Resort as part of the ‘War on Wrecks’.

This is important not only in how we more effectively deal with abandoned vessels in our waterways, but the legislation needed to be developed to prevent. Please contact our office or check my Facebook post for further information.

Funding announcements are always exciting, for individuals, community organisations as well for local council to support jobs and to complete much needed projects on behalf of our community.

This includes the adaptation grants for our business, and it was wonderful to be on hand to visit those who were successful, including some of our ‘furrier and feathered’ friends.

For grant information head to www.sandybolton.com to see what you may be eligible to apply for.

Affordable housing options are getting closer with the development of a Project Action Group and an ‘army’ of dedicated ‘Noosans’ on the march, whom I was privileged to address at the Mingle with the Mayor event last week.

This must be a tripartisan effort, and it is wonderful to have Mayor Clare join our ongoing efforts. As I said in my address, there can be no more excuses as to why we are not looking after our own.

With restrictions for MP’s thankfully easing, I have been able to return to addressing community groups under COVID safe conditions, in addition to my ‘roadies’ and using Zoom and other platforms for Q & A sessions and updates.

With so much to share, if you would like a visit, or a Zoom session with evenings and weekend spots available, just give our office a call.

Parliament has been extremely busy to say the least, and with the upcoming election on October 31, keep in mind the various voting options.

Early voting (pre-poll) is from October 19 – 30 with additional postal vote capacity and streamlined processes available to avoid difficulties experienced in March.

Keep your eye on your letterbox for my annual Connect and Community Survey, as that will also contain the information and a request for postal voting, or contact our office noosa@parliament.qld.gov.au or 53193100.

After advocating with the Premier for a wage freeze for MPs, I welcomed the announcement this week that our pay would be frozen for the next four years. As elected representatives we need walk the walk and not just be all about the talk.

It has been a big month, and with not enough space to relate all, either head to www.sandybolton.com, or check the regular Facebook updates on 'Sandy Bolton MP'.

Until next month, you know the sign-off. 1.5, air high five, keep washing those hands and use sanitiser on entering and exiting venues and shops.

If not feeling well, get tested and isolate until results. That way when we do have an incident as we did last week, you can rest easy knowing that you have protected yourself, and others.

