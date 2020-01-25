Menu
"Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people."
Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal

James Allen
by
25th Jan 2020 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:09 PM
AFTER more than three years of deliberations, debates and two elections the British Prime Minister has signed a deal, sealing the divorce of the UK from the European Union.  

Boris Johnson posted on Twitter this morning: "Today I have signed the Withdrawal Agreement for the UK to leave the EU on January 31st, honouring the democratic mandate of the British people."

 

 

However, the success of this event was not met with widespread acceptance.

Pro-EU ministers have continued to lobby against the deal.   

Labour MP Rachael Maskell maintained the view held by her party during the recent election, that a secondary vote should be held once a deal was drafted.

This view was thought to be a major cause for Labour's heavy losses on December 12th last year.

Ms Maskell tweeted: "The EU Withdrawal Act has just received Royal Assent without first being put to the people for a final say."

 

 

While, former Green's leader Caroline Lucas called it, "a moment of huge regret."

As Britain reduces its relationship with the EU, it will be looking else where regarding trade and foreign affairs.

Mr Johnson has made clear that he will be looking to Australia and United States for stability, foreign affairs and trade.

During his landslide election, Mr Johnson campaigned that he would be using an Australian points-based system to establish a post-EU immigration policy.

British manufacturers are eager to see new trade possibilities with the US, stating Britain could become trading-bridge between America and Europe.

Many have criticised these new partnerships, arguing that although Britain would be relieved of limited trade in the EU, it will be forced into President Trump's harsh trade deals.

Business Insider said warnings of harsh trade deals were already in motion after the Trump administration suggested a heavy car tax.

This was in response to Britain's 2% tax for American tech companies such as Google and Facebook.

 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will ask the White House to waive a US citizen’s diplomatic immunity following a fatal car crash in Britain. Evan Vucci/AP Photo
