BOSNICH: The A-League sides praying for a Christmas miracle

UNDER PRESSURE: Markus Babbel coach of of the Western Sydney Wanderers. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

UNDER PRESSURE: Markus Babbel coach of of the Western Sydney Wanderers. (Photo by Tony Feder/Getty Images)

Christmas is a magical time of year and for two A-League clubs this weekend they’ll be hoping, well praying, for a Christmas miracle.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Western Sydney Wanderers with CEO John Tsatimas and coach Markus Babbel forced to front the media to hose down speculation about player unrest.

There’s no doubting that the pressure is on the Wanderers who have now lost five games in a row to find themselves outside of the top six for the first time this season.

But a desperate side can be a dangerous side and that’s what the Wanderers faithful will be hoping for this weekend.

A loss for the Wanderers this weekend would equal the worst losing streak in the club’s history and that’s a record that no player or member of coaching staff wants to have beside their name.

Western United won’t be an easy team to overcome, the competition’s newest side are playing with a belief and resolve that is making them a formidable outfit.

Alessandro Diamanti has been an attacking powerhouse for Western United, while Besart Berisha is in fine touch in front of goals.

STAR MAN: Alessandro Diamanti of Western United. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

The first time these two sides met it was Western United that got the three points, but the Wanderers are a different team at home and will buoyed by a huge Bank West Stadium crowd.

We’ll never know which Wanderers players or members of their coaching staff are on Santa’s naughty or nice list this Christmas, but if Babel and his men can get the job done tonight you can guarantee it will be a happy Christmas for Wanderers fans.

Melbourne Victory are another side hoping to avoid a lump of coal in their stocking this Christmas.

Victory fans would be more than frustrated with what their side has dished up so far this season and will be hoping their fortunes change this weekend in the Melbourne Derby.

There’s a reason why local derbies are so exciting and that’s because the form guide goes out the window and for the Victory that’s a good thing.

Victory may have won the last five Melbourne Derbies, but Melbourne City put in the best 90 minute performance of any side this season in their 4-0 win over the Jets last weekend and will start as red hot favourites.

Jamie Maclaren has been outstanding for Melbourne City scoring 10 goals in just six games, but such is the hunger in this Melbourne City side, Maclaren wants more!

For Victory to win this game they’re going to need to be strong defensively, they’re going to need to be desperate, they need to be the first into every contest and they’re going to need to play out the full 90 minutes.

If the Wanderers and Victory can both pull of a Christmas miracle this weekend it will not only provide their fans with the perfect present, it could also set them up for a prosperous new year.

Watch every game of the Hyundai A-League LIVE, ad-break free during play and in HD on FOX LEAGUE and streamed on Foxtel Now. Sign up today at Foxtel.com