Botanic shade house work starts

Project manager Dennis Luinstra watches over the start of construction of the Noosa Botanic Shadehouse at Lake Macdonald.

THERE’S something very shady going on in Noosa Botanic Gardens.

And the result is going to be a massive boost in attraction for lovers of flora and beautiful places.

Not only that, it will help preserve the descendant of a rather famous plant.

The Noosa Botanic Shadehouse will be the name for the now-rising structure that is replacing the old dilapidated site that has been central to the gardens.

Noosa Council’s project manager for the work, Dennis Luinstra, said the new shadehouse would be impressive.

“The old shadehouse fell apart and was closed to the public for years,” he said.

The new one will be home to many exotic and rare plants, including orchids, that need to have some protection from the summer sun.

“There is a valuable plant underneath (the old shadehouse),” Mr Luinstra said.

“It is a king fern, an offspring of the king fern used in the 1988 World Expo in Brisbane.”

Funding for the new structure is provided 50/50 between Noosa Council and Seqwater, which controls the neighbouring Lake Macdonald dam.

“We have the funds and the design to make this happen for the public,” Mr Luinstra said.

“The (Noosa) Orchid Society will provide hanging baskets.

“Now we are doing a bigger construction, there will be landscaping, we’re going to put in an irrigation system, put a security fence around it and there will be a nice gateway entrance.

“The artificial shade will combine with the natural shade from trees.”

Mr Luinstra said the anticipated opening date for the new shadehouse was early next year.

The former shadehouse was 30 years old and had already seen life in a different function.

”From the memory of my colleagues, it was originally a bird aviary on the North Shore,” Mr Luinstra said.

“It was very old and had started falling apart. It was not safe for the public.”