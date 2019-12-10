Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BWS in Kirwan has been held up by an armed man.
BWS in Kirwan has been held up by an armed man.
Crime

Bottle shop held up by man with axe

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
10th Dec 2019 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOTTLE shop on Burnda St in Kirwan has reportedly been held up by a man wielding an axe.

Police confirmed the robbery happened at 6.50pm, with the man entering a bottle shop believed to be BWS.

The man fled the store and was seen fleeing in a stolen car believed to be a Colorado.

Police are searching for the man described as being indigenous, slim and mid to late teens.

He was wearing denim shorts and was wearing a red rag over his face.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

armed robbery axe attack bottle shop robbery stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lion-hearted Aker teeing off in Noosa to go pro

        Lion-hearted Aker teeing off in Noosa to go pro

        News Former AFL star out to nail golfing career at Noosa Springs.

        Despite dingo attack, ‘tourists are the problem’

        premium_icon Despite dingo attack, ‘tourists are the problem’

        News Dingo protectors say people are the problem on Fraser Island.

        THANKS: And here's $5500 for beer and pizzas

        THANKS: And here's $5500 for beer and pizzas

        News Big donation from WA miners delivered to Noosa fireys.

        Coast burger joint to expand across the country

        premium_icon Coast burger joint to expand across the country

        Business A popular burger joint first launched in Noosa has revealed its plan to position...