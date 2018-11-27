Menu
A knife-wielding thief attacked a security guard after being caught trying to shoplift from a chemist in Bourke St.
Security guard attacked by knife-wielding shoplifter

27th Nov 2018 5:43 AM

A knife-wielding thief attacked a security guard after being caught trying to shoplift from a chemist in Bourke St.

The confrontation happened about 8.50pm yesterday.

Police said two men in the store - a 24-year-old Ferntree Gully man and 22-year-old Burwood man - were arrested over the attempted theft.

One of the men produced a knife and assaulted a security guard after he was confronted, police said.

The security guard sustained minor injuries.

The pair fled the store empty-handed and were arrested by police shortly after on Elizabeth Street.

They were last night in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

The investigation is ongoing.

