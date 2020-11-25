Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Suspended constable Andrew O'Brien (left) at Bowen courthouse where he appeared on charges of misconduct in relation to public office and computer misuse in May and October this year.
Suspended constable Andrew O'Brien (left) at Bowen courthouse where he appeared on charges of misconduct in relation to public office and computer misuse in May and October this year.
Crime

Bowen cop accused of interfering in police investigation

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SUSPENDED Bowen cop accused of interfering in a police investigation and accessing confidential information will relocate to Western Australia as matters play out in court.

He is facing up to seven years jail if convicted of the most serious offence.

Andrew O'Brien made his first appearance in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday on six charges committed in May and October this year.

He has been suspended from official duty with the Queensland Police Service.

Suspended constable Andrew O'Brien leaves Bowen courthouse where he appeared on charges of misconduct in relation to public office and computer misuse in May and October this year.
Suspended constable Andrew O'Brien leaves Bowen courthouse where he appeared on charges of misconduct in relation to public office and computer misuse in May and October this year.

More stories:

Few days in jail deemed enough for man with child sex images

Airlie Beach cafe owner revealed as alleged cocaine pusher

The 32-year-old constable is charged with one count of misconduct in relation to a public office - deal with information, which has a maximum penalty of seven years jail.

He is also facing five counts of using a restricted computer without consent in relation to the QPS QPRIME system, which has a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment.

Solicitor Peta Vernon, acting as town agent for Gnech and Associates, requested the case be adjourned until next month.

"There has been some case conferencing that is occurring and is ongoing," Ms Vernon said.

"My instructions are to seek a three-week adjournment."

More stories:

Mackay man's perverted acts on 3yo girl, dog exposed

Memorial maps women, children lost to violence

Ms Vernon also sought Const. O'Brien's appearance be excused at the next court mention explaining he would be relocating to Western Australia "as soon as this finishes today".

The court heard he would have to return to have the case finalised.

Matters were adjourned to December 15 and his appearance was excused.

More Stories

bowen courts bowen crime bowen magistrates court bowen police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        Premium Content Munster to unleash bit of cricket magic in Noosa

        News A State of Origin hero will get to unleash talents of a different kind when he hits the pitch for Tewantin-Noosa in a special cricket match this week.

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather Schoolies warned as large hail, destructive winds possible for SEQ

        Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Premium Content Real Housewife splashes $3.4m on Sunshine Beach home

        Property Real Housewife candidate snaps up treehouse-style property

        Christmas show proclaims hope despite restrictions

        Premium Content Christmas show proclaims hope despite restrictions

        Community Despite the tribulations from this year, one Sunshine Coast church is claiming...