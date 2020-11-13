Menu
A man was shot by police at Bowen Police Station after he smashed through the back door while allegedly holding a knife in October 2019.
Bowen man in police shooting to have case finalised

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
13th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
A MAN accused of attempted murder after breaking through the back door of the Bowen police station where he was shot by two officers is expected to have his case finalised today.

Du Hai Le is facing a number of charges in Townsville Supreme Court.

The 36 year old from Bowen has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder but guilty to the alternative charge of malicious act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm over the incident on October 9 last year.

Mr Le has also pleaded guilty to enter premise with intent, two counts of serious assault police while armed or pretending to be armed and wilful damage of police property.

Townsville Hospital confirmed the man shot by police in Bowen this afternoon is 35 years old. He’s now in a stable condition. Source- Twitter
Mr Le spent two weeks in hospital recovering from his injuries after he was shot.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Ethical Standards Command had finalised its investigation into the police shooting, which was overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

“As the 36-year-old Bowen man has been charged, the Queensland Police Service is not able to provide any other comment,” the spokeswoman said.

His case is listed for sentence in Townsville today.

