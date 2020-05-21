Menu
Demolition of old Noosa Bowls Club at Noosa Junction is all but complete.
Bowled over as a Junction landmark bites the dust

Peter Gardiner
21st May 2020 6:00 AM
ONE of Noosa’s great sports venues has been bowled over after years of lying empty in the centre on Noosa Junction.

The defunct Noosa Heads Bowls Club, once the social hub of the Junction, has been levelled by demolition crews.

Back in 2011 the struggling club was sold to Coles Supermarkets for a reported $4.3 million and has been the subject on years of talks with Noosa Council over a suitable development on this key piece of commercial land.

The Noosa Heads Bowls Club in its heyday.
Noosa Council has always been keen to see any development there include affordable accommodation for Noosa workers, particularly those involved in the hospitality industry.

On Wednesday local Richard Groves said: “On our early morning walk today we came across this demolition activity on the pitch at Noosa Junction.

“Its’s taken about five years but Noosa Bowls Club has finally been bowled over.”

It is not known at this stage what the plans are for the site, but the Noosa News is making further inquiries.

