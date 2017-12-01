Bowled over by a cricket diversion by war 'brothers'

NOOSA cricket tragic and author Randall Woodley has released his latest mini-novel entitled The Match at Shell Green.

The Noosa News cricket writer said all proceeds from the sale will go to the local Tewantin-Noosa Thunder Cricket Club to support the game in the area and especially, to encourage young people to be involved in the sport.

The book is a work of fiction, but is based on an actual event which is probably unknown to many Australians.

On December 17, 1915 a cricket match was played at Anzac Cove, Gallipoli as a diversionary tactic to ensure the Turkish army assumed the Anzacs had no intention of evacuating. Over the next two nights 20,000 troops were evacuated off Anzac Cove without a single loss of life. The novel tells the story of seven men, five fictional characters and two historical figures, their lives before Gallipoli, their first experiences of war and how they were involved in the remarkable cricket match.

Photographs of the match at Shell Green, the name given to the bare block of land where the match was played, are kept in the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. The photographs were taken by the famous war correspondent, Charles E.W. Bean. The name Shell Green was aptly named as when the troops played football or cricket during their eight months on Gallipoli the Turkish artillery would fire shells down onto the field. In 2001 Steve Waugh took his Ashes Touring team to re-enact the historic match on Shell Green at Anzac Cove on their way to England. Randall said: , "The story has been written for all lovers of the game of cricket and those interested in the history of Australia's first serious sojourn into the horrors of war."

Randall has penned about 15 mini-novels. He has been involved with the local cricket club for 10 years, first as a coach of junior teams and now is the official scorer for the TNT's First Grade Team. From 2013 to 2015 he represented Queensland in the Over 70's Veterans Cricket 'Cyclones' Team which won the National Championship in Melbourne in 2014.

The books are available by emailing Randall at randallwoodley@bigpond.

com The cost is $20.