Bowls club marks 70th

BOWLO: Geoff Edwards, Darryl Edmonds and Simone Flavelle join Judy Muir and Marie Robertson at the Pomona Bowls Club.

IF YOU have a love for lawn bowls or maybe a great meal, then make sure you visit Pomona Bowls Club.

The greens are about as well regarded as the skills of new chef Kris Abdy.

His menus for lunch and dinner will be sure to attract patrons from far and wide.

Pomona Bowls Club, which has around 80 bowling members and 200 social members, has been in operation since 1948, which means its celebrating 70 years of existence this year.

It's a club that is well known for its friendly atmosphere and welcomes both young and old to a sport that grows in popularity each year.

One thing the club prides itself on is its connection with the Pomona community.

So it only seems natural that the club's long-term sponsor is the Pomona Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank.

After all, it was Pomona residents who decided they wanted their own bank and the community made it happen, opening in April 2015.

Club treasurer Judy Muir met with managers Simone Flavelle, Darryl Edmonds and Geoff Edwards at the club last week and thanked him for the partnership between the two organisations.

"We're a club very rich in tradition and passionate about our bowls,” Ms Muir said.

"We greatly appreciate the support of Bendigo Bank and we're excited to be sponsored by a bank that is continually giving back to its community.

"We're enjoying our business relationship with Bendigo Bank too.

"We know we're lucky to have our own banking services in Pomona when so many others are continuing to close down all over the country in towns like ours.

"They've stuck by us, so we're sticking by them,” she said.

For Simone Flavelle, this year's sponsorship is the latest step in a great relationship.

"We're continuing to support the community and businesses that support us,” Ms Flavelle said.

"As our Pomona branch continues to strengthen, we want to remind locals that the more they bank with us, the more we give back.

"We're (also) proud to support Pomona's upcoming Centennial Remembrance Day,” she said.