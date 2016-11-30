29°
News

Boxer Bobby beats the odds

Amber Macpherson | 30th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month.
LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"WHEN I was a street kid, when I was 13, I was taking Coke bottles to the depot to get enough money to buy fish and chips.

"By the time I was 28, I owned my own home and drove a Porsche."

These are the words of boxing champion Bobby Wilson, and his journey between growing up rough on the streets to becoming a community mentor, role model and upholder of justice.

Twenty-five years in the making, Bobby "Precious" Wilson's stories have officially been published in his memoirs A Fire Tonight, and he's invited the community to help him celebrate his book launch at The J on December 5, from 6pm.

Standing in his gym Awesome Wilson Boxing on Rene St, Bobby is surrounded by mementos of his past - photographs of fights, tournament posters and souvenirs of proud moments.

He's a strong man with a big heart - figuratively and literally - full of life, passion and love for his "beautiful wife, God bless her".

However, there are many dark times that have gone unrecorded, now to be revealed within the pages of his book.

Bobby grew up surrounded by alcohol, violence and death, and learnt the harsh realities of life in a volatile home and on the streets.

 

Bobby Wilson in his gym on Rene St.
Bobby Wilson in his gym on Rene St. Amber Macpherson

Despite the adversity he faced every day, he developed a strong moral compass, and has helped to turn around the lives of countless others with his boxing training.

"The childhood and life I've had, it's helped me relate to the kids," Bobby said.

"I get kids that have been told they're no good at school, they're bad at home, they're getting in trouble.

"I train with them, and they're some of the best in the class. I tell them 'you're great at this, you're doing really well'. Who's told them that in the last 10 years?"

Finding the strength within himself, Bobby personifies taking the bad and finding the positive.

"They reckon the greatest education is adversity," he said.

"I wouldn't communicate when I was young, I had violence. But I used it to protect people - the people who couldn't protect themselves.

"I remember as a kid, I would be scared, praying for protection, and I never had it. So I realised that maybe it's me. Maybe I had to be the protector."

Bobby said he wanted his book to inspire his readers, and that even in the face of hardship, there was still one thing that could be found - humour.

"I wrote it to recognise the people that we meet," Bobby said.

"I wrote it about all of these people, mentors, gangsters, street people - they're funny.

"Humour is immense and universal."

Noosa News

Topics:  adversity awesome wilson boxing bobby wilson boxer boxing training noosaville whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

An annoyed ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police” after erecting a blockade to combat illegal use of council land

Santa turns on lights at Hastings St Christmas Tree

HOORAY: Santa swapped his sleigh for a Mustang for his Noosa visit and, with a wave of his arms, turned the Hastings Street Christmas tree lights on.

The Hastings St Christmas Tree lighting was performed by Santa

The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

AUSSIE TALENT: Noosa is in for a treat with the Rubens.

The Rubens are heading to Noosa this week for a free show

Looking to provide a Happy Hub

MIGHTY EFFORT: Trish Simpson with some of the Cambodian children and families she is helping with her Happy Hub.

Noosa woman helps out youngsters in need

Local Partners

Courtgate debacle "waste of rate payer's money”

An annoyed ratepayer has slammed the Noosa Council for being the "fun police” after erecting a blockade to combat illegal use of council land

Boxer Bobby beats the odds

LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month.

Local community mentor to launch his book of memoirs next month

Extreme-sports event showcases freestyle riders' tricks

Tom Robinson.

Here's your chance to see top touring FMX, BMX and scooter riders.

Christmas concert set to be a cracker

The Christmas Crackers Concert.

Start the season in the right spirit with Christmas Crackers.

Twilight markets combine shopping with scenery

The Twilight Markets are back at Bulcock Beach.

THE Twilight Markets' summer season kicks off at Bulcock Beach.

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

Trojan's first single off upcoming EP released with video.

SOAP BOX: It's beginning to look a lot like...

Woodford Folk Festival starts on December 27.

The count down begins

Extreme-sports event showcases freestyle riders' tricks

Tom Robinson.

Here's your chance to see top touring FMX, BMX and scooter riders.

Christmas concert set to be a cracker

The Christmas Crackers Concert.

Start the season in the right spirit with Christmas Crackers.

Twilight markets combine shopping with scenery

The Twilight Markets are back at Bulcock Beach.

THE Twilight Markets' summer season kicks off at Bulcock Beach.

Boxer Bobby beats the odds

LIFE STORY: Bobby Wilson will launch his memoirs, A Fire Tonight, at The J next month.

Local community mentor to launch his book of memoirs next month

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Paint Your Own Picture

67D South Coolum Road, Coolum Beach 4573

Residential Land Come and build your dream home, duplex investment or small business on ... $315,000

Come and build your dream home, duplex investment or small business on this beautiful 800m2 gentle slopping block of land. Enjoy what Coolum Beach has to offer...

** Perfect Lifestyle on 16 Hectares with Water Frontage is ready for you to build your dream home! **

457 Bli Bli Road, Bli Bli 4560

Residential Land This is one of those properties that you have only dared to ... Price by...

This is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Perfect for the mad keen...

SCOUTING FOR A &quot;HOUSE SIZE&quot; DUPLEX? THE SIZE WILL CERTAINLY SURPRISE!!

1 and 2/12 Ringtail Place, Bli Bli 4560

Duplex 3 2 2 Offers over...

The great news is I have 2 of these cracking duplexes for sale@ $385,000+ each. Sellers instructions is to make your offer now,you might just be surprised!!! Buy...

Character Home with views

3 Anaheim Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 1 Mid to High...

Due to the owner's health condition, this character home must be sold! Dom Fernandez of Ray White Bli Bli is excited to present this home, boasting numerous...

Dual Living, Acreage Property with amazing views of Mt Ninderry!

47-49 Tinarra Close, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 2 $700,000+

Indulge yourself in a peaceful lifestyle on this beautiful acreage property, featuring truly spectacular views to Mount Ninderry. Designed to catch the summer sea...

Central Coast Lifestyle

11 235 Paynters Creek Road, Rosemount 4560

Residential Land A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly ... AUCTION SUN 11TH...

A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly central location. The 6,156m² allotment features an easy-build site offering fabulous...

Room For The Brady Bunch!!

1 Nevis Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 5 2 2 Offers In The...

Located on a fully fenced 619m2 block in Parrearra is this spacious 'one off' architecturally designed family home; complete with five bedrooms with room for...

LOCATION LOCATION - PRIME COTTON TREE TOP FLOOR APARTMENT

8/51-53 Beach Parade, Maroochydore 4558

Apartment 3 2 1 $489,500

*Inspect by Prior Registration: Saturday 3rd Dec - contact Larena for time* What an opportunity to buy in highly sought after Cotton Tree! Just a minute's walk to...

We&#39;ve Saved The Best Until Last - Outstanding Home In A Quality Court Location-916M2 Land!!

4 Jill Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 $499,000

OPEN SATURDAY 1pm--1.30pm .4 Jill Court Bli Bli - the address sums it up and pretty much speaks for itself. First time ever to the market and sure to be a hit with...

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

28 Jessica Boulevard, Minyama 4575

House 4 2 2 $1,395,000

A fantastic opportunity presents to purchase this modern, light filled waterfront home. Spanning two levels, the property enjoys a peaceful waterfront setting...

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

State Govt's sand mine assessment based on developer's data

Aerial view of the proposed Forest Glen sand mine.

No site inspection done by State Govt before key resource proposal

Shock sand mine decision 'could undermine legal battle'

OPPOSED: Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers in October when the proposal was refused.

Plans to make sand mine site a resource area could decide court case

Sekisui goes public with development proposal

Evan Aldridge, Sekisui House, with the first iteration of the plan in 2015.

Round two for the developer's controversial plans

Local lad wins national prize for luxury Coast home

Glitzy pad wows judges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!