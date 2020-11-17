‘Boxing saved my life’: Teen athlete’s eating disorder fight

Coast boxer Jayda Glazebrook believes if it wasn't for boxing she would not have survived her battle with anorexia.

These days she comes bounding out of her corner, gloves raised to make sure she protects herself – but for Coast boxer Jayda Glazebrook protecting herself wasn’t always so important.

Jayda will line up alongside other Coast-based boxing competitors at the women’s amateur boxing event Wild Storm in Nambour on Sunday.

The 17-year-old took a break from her intensive training to chat with the Daily about her progressions as a boxer and why she believes the sport saved her life.

Before being introduced to the boxing at the tender age of 13, Jayda was living with a serious health issue.

She was suffering with anorexia.

At her lowest weight she tipped the scales at just 38kg.

Consciously she knew there was a problem, but she said her brain kept telling her she was too fat.

“I knew I wasn’t overweight, but I would think I need to make my stomach flatter or tone my legs,” Jayda said.

“For a long time I tried to hide the fact something was wrong.”

Her concerned parents took her to a number of doctors and therapists but it was to no avail.

“My parents were very worried about me. They tried anything to figure out how they could help me,” she said.

It was only after a school excursion to Nambour’s One Heart Boxing Club for a self-defence course that Jayda began to find her confidence again.

That day saw the beginning of a four-year long journey to overcome her mental and physical demons.

“I’ve built a family as well as confidence and strength,” she said.

For the now confident, strong young woman, boxing was the catalyst to a new positive and healthy life.

“I don’t know what I would have done without boxing,” Jayda said.

“I don’t know that I would’ve been here.

“Boxing saved my life.”

The Wild Storm female amateur boxing event will be held at Nambour Showgrounds on Sunday, November 22 from midday.

Jayda will be joined by other Coast boxers fighting on the day including Chantelle Hissey and Sahara Dempsey fighting for the ABC Sunshine Coast title belt.

For more information go to the website.